Two women hit by Eid special train near Tarnol: spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson of Pakistan Railways (PR) said on Thursday two women were hit by the second Eid special train when they were attempted to illegally cross the railway track near Tarnol, ARY News reported.

The PR spokesperson said that three women have tried to illegally cross the railway track while two women were hit the Eid special train moving towards Multan from Rawalpindi. Following the accident, the railway officials stopped the passenger train at Tarnol railway station at 4:45 pm.

Railway officials appealed the citizens for not crossing the railway tracks illegally.

Earlier in the month, a Lahore-bound train had rammed into a passenger coaster at a railway crossing near Farooq Abad railway station in Sheikhupura on Friday, killing at least 20 people, mainly Sikh pilgrims, and injuring several others.

Later, the railway authorities had released an initial investigation report of Sheikhupura train accident, declaring driver of the passenger coaster as responsible for the negligence which resulted killing of at least 20 people.

The initial investigation report had stated that the coaster’s driver was responsible of the deadly accident as he showed hurriedness to cross the railway line, whereas, no negligence came forth from the administration of the railway administration.

In a statement post-accident, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had said that unguarded railway crossings across the country are the main reason behind many such incidents.

The federal minister had said that there are about 3000 railway crossings in the country that barely have a security guard stationed on them. He added that the creation of Karachi–Peshawar Railway Line (ML-1) will put all such railway crossing to bed and the concept will no longer continue to exist.

The minister had revealed that the Sheikhupura accident was due to a lapse in judgment by the wagon driver who took an alternative route after he discovered that the railway crossing was crossed. The driver did not wait for the train to cross and tried crossing the tracks before it which resulted in the tragedy, said Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

