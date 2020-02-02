Pakistan Railways deficit reduced by Rs4bn: Sheikh Rasheed   

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that increase in the income of Railways is his top priority.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Sunday, Sheikh Rasheed said the deficit of Railways has been reduced by Rs4 billion, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister said Karachi is the economic hub of the country, therefore steps are being taken to connect the city with other parts of the country through freight train service.

He said a freight train service is also being launched for Afghan trade.

Last year on November 12, the Ministry of Railways had produced revenue of Rs 12,770.02 million by leasing its resources countrywide for different functions in the preceding 10 years.

According to details provided by an official of Ministry of Railways , almost 15,025.44 acre land had been leased to the government departments for around 21 to 33 years, as per the plan to make additional revenue.

Also, the details provided province-wise, he had stated that 656.98 acres of land had been leased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,667.30 acres of land in Punjab, 1,560.13 acres of land in Sindh, 137.25 acres in Balochistan & 3.79 acres in Pakistan Railways association.

