Pakistan Railways to start e-ticket booking from Monday mid-night

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways will open its online ticket booking facility from Monday mid-night, 12:00 pm, after making the announcement to run 30 trains from May 20 and onwards, ARY News reported.

The PR spokesperson said that the citizens will be enabled to book their tickets online from Monday mid-night for the passenger trains commencing from May 20.

Those passengers booked their tickets before the imposition of lockdown will be given priority to travel through the trains. The online booking facility will be closed after the completion of 60 per cent ticketing.

The spokesperson added that the railway department will make full refund to the passengers who are not willing to travel anymore.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to restore train operations in the country from Wednesday (May 20).

Addressing a press conference, Sheikh Rasheed said that PM Imran Khan approved to operate 30 trains from May 20. The minister said that all standard operating procedures (SOP) would be adopted during the train operation.

“Action will be taken against regional superintendent over violation of SOPs,” said Rasheed and added that Railways will operate more trains from June 1, if the Covid-19 situation in the country gets better.

He announced that ticket prices will also be reduced by 50-60 per cent, even though the move will cost a loss to ministry. The minister also thanked the prime minister for restoring train operations.

It is pertinent to mention here that the train services had been suspended across the country on March 30 in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

