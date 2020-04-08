LAHORE: Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said that Pakistan Railways ready to resume train operations if ongoing lockdown ends on April 14, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Sheikh Rasheed said that there are few chances of ending lockdown in the country on April 14, adding that if lockdown ends PR has planned to run 22 trains.

“We are bound by the government’s decision, but if this lockdown is over, Pakistan Railways will run 22 trains, he added. The railways minister said that freight trains are being operated as planned.

He further said the lockdown in the country has led to Pakistan Railways incurring more than a Rs1billion in losses every week.

Sheikh Rasheed announced to seal the Railways Mughalpura workshop after a person who had visited the premises tested positive for coronavirus. “Next 15 days are important for controlling the virus.”

To a question over wheat, sugar crisis, Rasheed said the fate of all those involved behind flour, sugar scandal will be decided after the release of a detailed inquiry report on April 25.

It is pertinent to mention here that on March 24, Pakistan Railways announced the closure of all passenger trains across the country till further notice in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Comments

comments