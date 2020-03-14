KARACHI: Pakistan Railways on Saturday has made major decisions on impending coronavirus threats under the chair of Federal Minister of Railways, Sheikh Rasheed, ARY News reported.

Karachi railways division has set up a medical help desk which will remain functional around the clock and would be available to all those travelling by trains.

The desk is tasked to create awareness of the deadly pandemic on a major scale throughout the country and manage the affairs of the campaign.

Coronavirus prevention sprays are already being sprayed in all the trains before and after arrival at major stations in the country.

Informative banners have been put up and pamphlets have been printed that are to be handed out to all passengers before boarding their respective trains.

A separate ward has also been designated to specifically deal with possible coronavirus cases at Pakistan Railways Hassan Hospital in Karachi cantonment.

Earlier on March 12, Shiekh Rasheed Ahmed held a press conference stating that the government is mulling over handing 10 more trains to the private sector while 3 more freight trains will also be given to private companies.

The minister expanding upon the idea said that the government is also introducing a ‘free track policy’ which will allow private companies to bring in their trains and use Pakistan Railway’s train tracks after paying a set amount to the government for using its resource.

