Pakistan Railways set up corona vaccination centre at Karachi hospital

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways Karachi division has established a corona vaccination centre at a railway hospital at Karachi Cantt, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The railways corona vaccine centre has been set up at Hassan Hospital of the Pakistan Railways for the railways employees as well as general public, officials said.

The vaccination centre will inoculate daily 200 people with the coronavirus vaccine.

The authorities have deputed 10 members of the Hassan Hospital’s staff to the corona vaccine centre.

The vaccination centre will remain open from 9:00am to 3:00pm daily except Sunday.

The Covid-19 pandemic killed 57 more people in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 21,633.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the country’s caseload climbed to 939,931 after 1,194 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during this period.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday allowed walk-in vaccination of citizens aged 18 and above from June 11 besides easing COVID restrictions nationwide.

