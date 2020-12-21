Pakistan Railways implements strict SOPs as virus intensifies in Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways started enforcing strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the second wave of novel coronavirus and issued directives to the train staff for complying with the prevention measures, ARY News reported on Monday.

The management of Pakistan Railways directed train staff for maintaining social distancing with passengers while entering and exiting from doors and not to receive tickets from passengers in hands while checking it.

It has been instructed to close doors of coaches after departure for restricting movement of passengers and staff. The doors of the coaches will be opened just after reaching to the station and separate doors will be used for entrance and exit for all travellers.

Two sweepers will be deputed to maintain cleanliness in each train, whereas, wearing face mask and maintaining social distance were made mandatory during ticket reservation.

According to the new SOPs, waiting room on every station will be transformed into isolation centre.

Earlier, the federal government had decided the strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the country after witnessing a consistent rise in novel coronavirus infections and fatalities during its second wave, sources said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan issued orders for strict adherence of COVID-19 SOPs across the country besides directing provinces to comply with the government’s strategy to curb the virus spread, sources privy to the development told ARY News.

It had been decided that the provincial chief secretaries will supervise the stern implementation of the prevention measures in all provinces with the assistance of local administrations, said sources, adding that the violators will face strict penalties.

