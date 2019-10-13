Pakistan Railways to start special train for Sikh Yatrees today

Pakistan Railways will start a special train for Sikh Yatrees from Nankana Sahib to Karachi today in efforts to provide ease of travel to the Sikh’s for there religious ceremonies.

These Yatrees are in Pakistan to participate in the celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikh religion, Baba Guru Nanak.

The train will move from Nanaka Sahib at 10 am and reach Karachi city station at 11:50 am tomorrow while making a stop at Shorkot, Khanewal, Rohri, Nawabshah and Karachi cantt.

One portion of the train has been reserved for the recitation of Guru Garanth.

Earlier on October 10, Sikh pilgrims, hailing from India strongly denounced the blatant rights violations by the BJP government in occupied Kashmir.

The visiting pilgrims were warmly welcomed at the Rohri Railway Station upon their arrival on route to Kartarpur to attend the 550th birth anniversary of their religious leader Baba Guru Nanak.

They thanked government of Pakistan for making outstanding arrangements for them and said minorities here are enjoying full freedom.

