Pakistan Railways to run special trains on Eid-ul-Adha

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways on Monday announced that routine train operation could be resumed in the country by the end of December 2020 while linking it with the improvement in the COVID-19 situation, ARY NEWS Reported.

The railways decided to continue the partially resumed train service in the country till December 2020, while keeping in view strict COVID-19 precautions.

However, it was decided to run special trains on Eid ul Adha, keeping in view the number of passengers.

“Even after the restoration of the complete train schedule, only 100 trains will be run as compared to 138 trains being run earlier,” announced the railways as sources claimed that loss-making express and shuttle train services will be shut.

It is pertinent to mention here that sources privy to the development have claimed that Shalimar Express that ran between the provincial capitals of Sindh and Punjab is being discontinued.

Sources further claimed that the discontinuation will come into effect from July 15 onwards.

Read More: SC orders Pakistan Railways to make train travel safer

A preliminary decision in this regard was made in a high-level meeting of the institute’s functionaries under the chair of Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed,” sources said.

Another train by the name of Mohenjo Daro Express is going to be launched as a replacement to Shalimar Express.

The Mohenjo Daro Express is expected to run at Main Line 2 (ML-2) Kotri –Attock’s Sehwan Sharif section, sources claimed further.

Comments

comments