Pakistan Railways starts refund process of unused tickets

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways commenced refund process of unused tickets from all reservation and booking offices, chief commercial manager of PR announced on Wednesday.

The PR chief commercial officer said in a statement that the railway department has to pay Rs110 million in term of ticket refund. Moreover, the railway authorities have also issued directives for ticket refund to divisional commercial officers of all seven divisions.

Read: Pakistan Railways decides to restore five more trains, notification issued

On March 20, Pakistan Railways had offered a complete refund of the advance ticket payment to the passengers who had to travel from the suspended trains services amid fears of coronavirus outbreak.

Announcing the development, the railways’ authorities had said that only those who booked their advance tickets from the reservation counters at the stations had to visit the stations.

“The others who booked their tickets online or using other services are not required to visit the railway stations as the similar platform used for booking purpose should be utilized for cancellation of the tickets,” they said adding that the online tickets’ holders would also avail from the full refund policy.

Comments

comments