Pakistan Railways to launch new freight train on Jan 25

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday said that a freight train was going to be launched on January 25 to facilitate business community and earn more revenue.

“Reconstruction and renovation of seven major railways station will also be done,” Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said while addressing a news conference at Railways Headquarters in Lahore.

He said that all measures to raise Railways income were being taken while remaining within our own resources.

To a question, the railways minister said the nation and all state institutions were supporting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday asserted that Pakistan Railways earned Rs150mn from the 20 new trains within 100 days.

He informed the National Assembly in a written reply that PR increased fares to reduce its deficit. He said that PR’s deficit was increasing because of rise in salaries and pensions of its employees.

“Pakistan Railways is also providing free of cost traveling facilities to senior citizens above the age of 75. The minister said that PR had restored 52 kilometer track by utilizing prevailing resources,” he said.

He said that the ministry was replacing 1,681 double track from Karachi to Peshawar to improve its performance.

Comments

comments