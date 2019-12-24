Pakistan Railways to run special train on Christmas

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has announced a special train for Christians on the occasion of Christmas.

As per details, the special train named Christmas train will run between Karachi and Rawalpindi for Christian passengers from the 25th to the 29th of this month.

The train, with a 20 per cent discount on tickets, will leave Rawalpindi Station at 10 am on Dec 25 for Karachi. Likewise, on Dec 26, the special train will leave Karachi at 6:30 pm to head back to Rawalpindi.

Christians all over the world, including Pakistan, will celebrate Christmas on Wednesday. Special services will be held in Churches across the world to celebrate the festival.

