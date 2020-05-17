Govt likely to run 30 trains before Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an important session on Monday (tomorrow) to finalise decision regarding the resumption train services which halted due to COVID-19 lockdown, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources told ARY News that the federal government has planned to allow Pakistan Railways to run 30 trains before Eidul Fitr which is likely to fall on May 25.

The session will be held on Monday at 3:00 pm under the chair of PM Imran Khan. The participants of the session will review the latest situation of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed will apprise the premier regarding the preparations of the railway department for resuming its train services.

Moreover, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming the railway operations will also be finalised in the forthcoming session.

It is noteworthy to mention here that two provinces, Sindh and Balochistan, had opposed restoring train services in the previous session of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

In the previous session of the federal cabinet held on May 12, the members had decided to further relax the restrictions of COVID-19 lockdown across the country and hinted to resume inter-provincial transport and train service.

The federal cabinet members had shown agreement to further ease coronavirus lockdown measures.

The premier had hinted to resume inter-provincial public transport and train service in the next phase. He had also said that consultations will be held with all provinces for the resumption of transport facilities to the nationals.

