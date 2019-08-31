Pakistan will continue to raise Kashmir issue at every forum: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari said that Pakistan will continue to raise Kashmir issue at all international forums with full strength, Radio Pakistan reported.

While talking to Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Ahmad Khan, who called on her in Islamabad, Dr Mazari said that Pakistani nation and the government will continue their moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for self-determination.

Condemning the massive human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, Dr Shireen Mazari said that innocent Kashmiri people were denied to the fundamental right to self-determination as guaranteed by the international resolutions.

Read More: PM Imran will fight case of Kashmiris at UNGA on Sept 27: FM Qureshi

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will raise Kashmir issue with full strength at UN General Assembly session on September 27.

Addressing a rally in Umerkot, FM Qureshi had expressed his full support for the Hindu community residing in Umerkot and Thaparkar district.

“Today’s gathering is not a political rally, it’s a solidarity show with people of Kashmir. I want to assure my Hindu community residing in Tharparkar and Umerkot that your all rights will be protected,” he had added.

Comments

comments