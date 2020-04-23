Moon not sighted in Pakistan, Ramazan to fall on Saturday: Mufti Muneeb

KARACHI: The chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneebur Rehman, has said that the moon was not sighted in all parts of the country and the Ramazan will fall on Saturday (April 25), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Mufti Muneebur Rehman made the announcement after chairing the meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee held to witness crescent to ascertain the commencement of the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1441 Hijri.

He said that no evidence was found in all parts of the country for crescent. Moreover, zonal committees also held meetings in different parts of the country to collect the crescent’s evidences.

Mufti Muneeb appealed the clerics to follow the 20-point standard operating procedures (SOPs) prepared by the federal government to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

He urged the administration of mosques across the country to adopt strict precautionary measures against coronavirus.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman recommended to remove carpets from the mosques and conducting disinfectant spray besides making strict cleanliness arrangements.

An official of the Ministry of Science and Technology was also included in the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for the first time in the country’s history. The ministry had earlier predicted that Ramazan month will be commenced from April 25.

