Moon sighting committee starts meeting to witness Ramazan crescent

KARACHI: The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has commenced its meeting at the Met Office in Karachi under the chair of Mufti Muneebur Rehman to witness Ramazan crescent, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakitan’s moon sighting body, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, is meeting in Karachi today (Thursday) to collect evidences of crescent for Ramazan-ul- Mubarak 1441 Hijri.

Mufti Muneebur Rehman said in a statement to media today that the committee will collect evidences for crescent sighting before making the announcement.

He added that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) prepared by the government will be followed to offer prayers.

For the first time in the country’s history, an official of the Ministry of Science and Technology has been included in the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday, Dr Tariq Masood, Joint Secretary at Ministry of Science & Technology is appointed a member (technical expert) in the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee with immediate effect.

Moreover, zonal committees are also holding meetings in different parts of the country to collect the crescent’s evidences.

