Pakistan Rangers to safeguard govt installations in Lahore

LAHORE: In light of the unfortunate incident that occurred today (Wednesday) at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) resulting in the loss of six lives, law and order situation of the city remains precarious as of now, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Rangers have been called to maintain the law and order of Punjab’s capital with fears of a retaliation from the doctors against the lawyers.

Read More: At Least Six Patients Lose Life As Lawyers Storm Lahore Hospital, Attack Doctors

Fears also exists of a possible civil disruption due to the loss of innocent lives in the melee that ensued today.

The rangers have been called in to safeguard important government institutes and installations from a possible riot.

Read More: PM Imran Khan has sought a report of PIC incident within 24 hrs: SAPM Awan

The rangers will reportedly be stationed at the Chief Minister’s House in Lahore along with the Governor House.

The rangers will also be responsible for securing the civil secretariat, Punjab Assembly and other areas of prominence in the city.

