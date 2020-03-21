Pakistan Rangers-Sindh start coronavirus awareness campaign

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers-Sindh on Saturday announced a province-wide awareness campaign against the perils and preventive measures to the adopted against coronavirus, ARY News reported.

A spokesman for Pakistan Rangers-Sindh said that the paramilitary force will also aide the provincial government in buying items deemed essential amenities till a virtual lockdown like situation exists due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: Coronavirus: Number Of Confirmed Cases In Sindh Jumps To 267

Ranger’s mobiles have been stationed at different areas of the province to raise awareness, the mobiles will also distribute hand sanitizers and soaps to the people.

The paramilitary force has urged the people to take proper precautions against the virus and to take it seriously till the threat subsides.

Read More: Sindh Govt to introduce online classes for coronavirus prevention, precautions

Earlier in the day, Sindh Government in an effort to raise awareness about precaution and prevention against coronavirus has decided to introduce online classes to teach the masses how to protect themselves and their loved ones during the outbreak.

The decision has been taken mutually by the Sindh Healthcare Commission and The Medical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan (MMIDSP) as a means to fend of the global epidemic.

Comments

comments