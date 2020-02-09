Pakistan to host two-day conference on Afghan refugees: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) announced on Sunday that Pakistan will host a two-day conference on Afghan refugees to be held on February 17-18 in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a statement that Refugee Summit will be held in Islamabad on February 17-18 which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She added that the forthcoming summit will be attended by the representatives of 20 countries and Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Earlier in December last year, PM Imran Khan, while addressing the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, had said Pakistan is still hosting three million Afghan refugees despite being a state that is facing severe economic challenges including poverty and unemployment.

He said Pakistan is proud of hosting Afghan refugees for more than 40 years. He praised the Switzerland government and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) over organising first Global Refugee Forum. The premier had also congratulated Turkish president over giving asylum to the highest number of refugees.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan is facing various challenges including poverty and unemployment. He urged for the formulation of effective plans which could end risks for people from being displaced around the world. He added that Islamabad is making all-out efforts for the success of the Afghanistan reconciliation process for the establishment of peace.

