Pakistan to register Himalayan pink salt as Geographical Indications

ISLAMABAD: In order to curb the unauthorized use of Pakistan’s Geographical Indications (GI) by other countries, the government has decided to register Himalayan pink salt as the country’s product, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the decision was taken in a meeting with the Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) Pakistan chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood in Islamabad on 18th of February.

We decided that, after registration of rice, the Pink Salt from the Salt Range Mountains of Pakistan will be registered as GI. This will encourage & motivate our producers to expand their business at global level. 2/3 — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) February 18, 2021

Taking to social networking website, Abdul Razak Dawood said, “We decided that, after registration of rice, the Pink Salt from the Salt Range Mountains of Pakistan will be registered as GI.”

“This will encourage and motivate our producers to expand their business at the global level.”

He urged the business community to identify and inform IPO of other products that can be registered as GI in order to protect them for realizing their export potential.

Matters pertaining to the GI registration of products from various regions of Pakistan were also discussed in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan received the GI tag for its Basmati rice on 26th of January-2021, which will strengthen its case against India in the European Union (EU).

