Pakistan rejects ‘baseless accusations’ about recent terror wave in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday categorically rejected the baseless accusations concerning the recent terrorist incidents took place in Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal in a tweet said the blame-game is contrary to the spirit of the understanding between the leadership of the two countries to address issues through close coordination amongst relevant agencies.

Condemning all acts of terrorism in Afghanistan Dr Faisal hoped that both the sides would continue working constructively for durable peace in Afghanistan and the region.

Condemning all acts of terrorism in Afghanistan Dr Faisal hoped that both the sides would continue working constructively for durable peace in Afghanistan and the region.

Earlier in June, the Afghan president arrived in Pakistan in June for a two-day visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani deliberated on the regional situation of security and peace.

The two leaders exchanged views about the ongoing scenario of the region at the Prime Minister House.

The two sides agreed to implement the already decided strategy of peace and brotherhood for betterment and welfare of the peoples of the two countries.

