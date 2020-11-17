ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Tuesday dismissed as “fabrication” media reports quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying that Pakistan was facing pressure from the United States (US) to recognise Israel.

Responding to queries about the reports, spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri clarified: “the Prime Minister had clearly articulated Pakistan’s position that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, was found, Pakistan could not recognize Israel.”

PM Khan had stressed that Pakistan’s policy in this regard was rooted in Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, he said.

“The Prime Minister’s remarks are an unequivocal reaffirmation of Pakistan’s position on the subject, leaving no room for baseless speculation,” the spokesperson said.

For a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, he said Pakistan will continue to support a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions as well as international law, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of Palestine.

