Pakistan rejects Indian move to include AJK, GB in weather bulletin

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected New Delhi move to include Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in Indian TV weather bulletin, ARY News reported.

Responding to media queries, the Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that like the so-called “political maps” issued last year by India, this move is also legally void, contrary to reality, and in violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

“This is another mischievous Indian action in support of a spurious claim and further evidence of India’s irresponsible behavior.”

She said that no illegal and unilateral steps by India can change the “disputed” status of Jammu and Kashmir, recognised as such by the international community including the United Nations.

“Such moves by the government of India cannot prejudice the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), the spokesperson added.

Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistan would urge India not to make baseless assertions and to abstain from misleading the world community through unfounded claims on regions that constitute internationally recognized disputed territories.

Read More: Pakistan rejects political maps issued by India: FO

Last year on November 3, Pakistan had rejected the political maps issued by India which were incompatible with the United Nations (UN) maps, the Foreign Office spokesperson had said.

The spokesperson had said in a statement the political maps issued by the Indian Home Ministry displaying Jammu and Kashmir region had been rejected by Pakistan over its incompatibility with the UN maps.

He had said that the maps seeking to depict parts of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) within the territorial jurisdiction of India are incorrect and complete violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Comments

comments