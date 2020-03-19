Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda against CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically rejected the Indian propaganda against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), terming it desperate attempts to falsify facts and mislead the world community.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Indian remarks about the joint statement issued by Pakistan and China following President Dr. Arif Alvi’s visit to Beijing are contrary to facts.

She said remarks made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, calling Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir an “integral part” of India, are a clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council’s resolutions.

Read more: CPEC leaving positive impact on Pakistan economy: Chinese envoy

The spokesperson said Jammu and Kashmir is the oldest unresolved dispute on the agenda of the UN Security Council and the international community has recognized it as such for over seven decades.

Earlier on Wednesday, the foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had stated that the coronavirus will not be detrimental to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the project will continue to flourish with the same vigour as in the past.

FM Qureshi said that the people of Pakistan stand beside their Chinese brethren during their hour of need and the relationship between the two countries was etched in stone.

Comments

comments