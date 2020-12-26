Pakistan rejects India’s preposterous claims about situation in IOK  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected the Indian prime minister’s preposterous and fallacious claims about ‘democracy’ in the Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), following the so-called election of “district development council”, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the RSS-BJP brand of ‘democracy’ only means the muzzling of the Kashmiri voice and will, under the bayonets of Indian army guns.

“The ‘new chapter’ that the RSS-BJP regime is writing in IIOJK is one marked by brutal military siege since 5th of August 2019, egregious violations of human rights in the occupied territory, and untold sufferings for the Kashmiri people.”

Read More: Pakistan asks Int’l community to take notice of India’s malicious propaganda

He maintained that the false Indian narratives can neither deceive the Kashmiri people nor mislead the international community.

“Nor can they divert attention from the core issue of the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.”

The spokesperson said that rather than resort to diversions and obfuscations, India should end its illegal occupation and meet its obligation of holding a plebiscite allowing the Kashmiris to exercise their right of self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Comments

comments