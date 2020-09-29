Pakistan rejects India’s unwarranted, irresponsible remarks regarding GB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically rejects unwarranted and irresponsible remarks made by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding elections in Gilgit-Balistan, ARY News reported.

In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that India has no locus standi on the issue — legal, moral or historical. He said that regurgitation of false and fabricated claims by India can neither change the facts nor divert attention from India’s illegal actions and perpetration of the worst human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“For over 72 years, India has been in illegal and inhuman occupation of occupied Kashmir,” he said, adding that despite the incessant brutalization of the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupation forces, the indigenous Kashmiri resistance movement has only become stronger.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan calls upon India to immediately end its illegal and forcible occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir and comply with its international obligations by allowing the Kashmiris to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions.

