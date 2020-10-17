Pakistan rejects ‘unwarranted, tendentious’ remarks of Indian external affairs ministry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday completely rejected unwarranted and tendentious comments by the Indian external affairs ministry, blaming Pakistan for the current state of India-Pakistan relations.

“We completely reject these unwarranted and tendentious comments, blaming Pakistan for the current state of India-Pakistan relations,” said the Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, in a statement on Saturday.

The FO spokesperson responding to media queries said the statement reflects on its own egregious behaviour marked by illegal and unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and gross and systematic violations of human rights against innocent Kashmiris.

The spokesperson said the portrayal of innocent Kashmiri youth, women and children, martyred in fake “encounters” and “cordon-and-search” operations, as terrorists is a travesty and reflective of the moral bankruptcy of the Indian leadership.

“Portrayal of innocent Kashmiri youth, women and children, martyred in fake “encounters” and “cordon-and-search” operations, as terrorists to divert the world’s attention from the unacceptable actions of Indian occupation forces in IIOJK is a travesty, reflective of the moral bankruptcy of the Indian leadership,” reads the statement.

“The so-called preachers of trade and connectivity should also tell the world as to who is blocking regional cooperation and the SAARC process, with its next Summit pending since 2016. Indian sophistry and obfuscation can neither hide hard facts, nor succeed in misleading the world community.”

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry further said, “It is the RSS-BJP regime’s dangerous policies of ‘Hindutva’ and ‘Akhand Bharat’ that continue to victimize the Kashmiris and squeeze the space for the minorities in India on the one hand, and create problems with nearly all of India’s neighbours on the other hand.”

