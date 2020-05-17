Pakistan reports 39 new COVID-19 deaths, cases cross 40,000

ISLAMABAD: The nationwide tally of coronavirus has soared to 40,151 in Pakistan with 1,352 new cases reported during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 14,584 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 15,590 in Sindh, 5,847 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,544 in Balochistan, 572 in Gilgit Baltistan, 947 in Islamabad and 112 in Azad Kashmir.

27,937 patients are still under treatment at the hospitals while 11341 patients have so far recovered from the virus.

The death toll stands at 873 with 39 new deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted thus far in the country stand at 3,73,410, with 14,175 tests conducted during past 24 hours.

Coronavirus worldwide cases

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 309,296 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

At least 4,588,360 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,618,800 are now considered recovered.

The country to have registered the most number of deaths over the last 24 hours is the United States, with 1,247, followed by Brazil with 824 and Britain with 468.

The United States also has the highest number of deaths overall with 87,991 from 1,456,029 cases. At least 250,747 people have been declared recovered.

Britain has the second highest toll overall, with 34,466 deaths from 240,161 cases. It is followed by Italy with 31,763 deaths and 224,760 cases.

France has recorded 27,625 deaths for 178,870 infections (though this last figure has not been updated since Thursday). Spain has recorded 27,563 fatalities for 230,698 cases.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,941 cases. It has 78,219 recovered cases.

