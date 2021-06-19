Pakistan reports 991 new Covid-19 cases, 27 deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 991 new cases of the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday showed.

The NCOC said 27 more people succumbed to the disease during this period, taking the nationwide death toll to 21,940.

Pakistan recorded a coronavirus positivity rate of 2.14 per cent as of the total 46,269 samples tested for the presence of the infection, 991 were declared positive. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 947,218.

Statistics 19 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,269

Positive Cases: 991

Positivity % : 2.14%

Deaths : 27 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 19, 2021

The number of active cases stands at 35,491 while the total number of people who have recovered from the infection ever since the pandemic began in the country has climbed to 873,543 as 1,282 more recuperated during the last 24 hours.

On June 18, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin chaired a high-level session to review measures for ensuring the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine across the country.

The session was attended by NCOC head Asad Umar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Federal Minister For Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan and others.

Umar said that steps are being taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of the COVID-19 vaccine. All countries are adopting measures for ensuring the availability of vaccines. He added that the country is facing a financial load of payments for advanced vaccine supplies.

