Pakistan to give befitting response if India imposes war: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan will give India a befitting response if it imposes war over Pakistan.

Pakistan would give a befitting response to any Indian aggression, which would have dangerous effects in the region, he said in his statement according to Radio Pakistan.

The president said that Modi’s government was impressed by Hitler’s mindset and Indian nuclear use threat is very dangerous and could have serious repercussions.

He said both India and Pakistan are nuclear powers and the world should take notice of the irresponsible statement of the Indian defence minister.

He said India had no right to change the status of Kashmir, and New Delhi had violated all the UN resolutions related to the Kashmir dispute.

Arif Alvi said the Indian government never accepted the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir and always perpetrated heinous crimes in the held valley by killing thousands of innocent Kashmiris.

The president said the people of Kashmir reserve the right to decide about their future and India must immediately stop oppression and state terrorism in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

