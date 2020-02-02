Pakistan resumes flight operations for China: CAA

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Sunday announced to resume flight operations with virus-hit China after the federal government acquired coronavirus testing kits, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by CAA, the direct flights to and from China will restore from tomorrow (Monday) as China Airways’ first flight from Beijing will depart for Pakistan at 9:00 am.

On Friday, Pakistan had halted flights to and from China as the death toll from a virus outbreak spreading in China mounted and the World Health Organisation (WHO) called it a global health emergency.

“Please be informed that as per a decision by the Competent Authority at the appropriate level, all direct flight operations between Pakistan and China are to stalled on an immediate basis, initially till February 2, subject to subsequent review,” read a notification.

Earlier today in a Tweet, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that Pakistan had acquired coronavirus testing kits.

“Alhamdolilah, as of today we have now capability of diagnosing #Coronarivus in Pakistan,” he said, applauding the National Institute of Health (NIH) leadership and team for their “hard work in securing the reagent for diagnosing.”

In another tweet, the SAPM assured the families of Pakistani students in China that the government is working very hard to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

It must be noted that the death toll from the disease soared to 304 in China. The events added to deepening concerns about the potential for the virus to spread, as more governments around the world closed their borders to people from China.

Since emerging out of the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, the coronavirus has infected nearly 14,500 people across China and reached 24 countrie

