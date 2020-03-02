Pakistan played vital role in Afghan peace deal: Fazlur Rehman

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman on Monday lauded the contributions of Pakistan in Afghan peace process, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ‘Tribal Conference’ in Peshawar, Fazlur Rehman said that a peaceful Afghanistan is beneficial for the entire region.

“JUI-F was asked time and again to play role in resolution of Afghan conflict but we replied that only states could play role in such issues,” he added.

On the occasion, the JUI-F leader criticized the incumbent government over inflation and other issues.

Earlier on February 29, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had reiterated that Pakistan will continue supporting a “stable, united and democratic Afghanistan.”

“Peace and stability in South Asia is critical and Pakistan will keep leading and sustaining efforts for peace and stability,” he had said in a series of tweets shortly after the US and the Afghan Taliban signed a historic peace deal in Doha.

“Today is historic in the advancement of the ultimate aim for peace & reconciliation in Afghanistan,” he had maintained.

