Pakistan playing pivotal role to de-escalate tension in region: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistan is playing pivotal role to de-escalate tensions in the region.

Talking to journalists in Sialkot, Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as ambassador of peace, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said that Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices to restore peace in the region.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan will not be part of any process that disturbs the peace in the region, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor had said while commenting over the recent developments in the Middle East.

While talking exclusively to ARY News, the military spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor had said the regional scenario had changed after the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) had given its statement over the incident.

The spokesperson had clarified that the country will not become part of any process that will disturb the peace of the region. He had added Pakistan desires regional peace but it will not compromise on its national security.

