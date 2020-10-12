Pakistan rubbishes Indian defence minister’s irresponsible comments

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday categorically rejected the unwarranted and irresponsible comments made by Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh, insinuating that Pakistan and China are deliberately creating border disputes with India, ARY News reported.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the Indian defence minister’s statement demonstrated an inexcusable lack of self-awareness of RSS-BJP regime’s self-serving narrative.

He maintained that it was also another manifestation of the Indian government’s incurable obsession with Pakistan.

“Pakistan also condemns the malicious Indian propaganda against the longstanding, close Pakistan-China friendship.”

The spokesperson said that it was preposterous for a country that was compulsively expansionist and a brazen practitioner of state-terrorism, to level charges against others.

The world community was aware that the political opportunism of the RSS-BJP regime is imperiling peace, stability and security of the region, Hafeez Chaudhri said and added that it was India that not only created disputes with neighbours but also runs away from peacefully resolving them.

Rather than jeopardizing peace and stability of the region, including by perpetrating state-terrorism as a tool to advance its extremist (Hindutva) ideology and expansionist (Akhand Bharat) designs, India should seriously consider course correction by giving up its aggressive agenda and peacefully resolving disputes with neighbours, he added.

