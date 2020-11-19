Pakistan-Russia joint military exercise culminates

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan-Russian joint military exercise codenamed ‘DRUZHBA-V’ culminated on Thursday, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the concluding ceremony of the joint military exercise was held at the National Counter-Terrorism Center in Kharian.

The two countries’ special operatives’ joint exercise lasted for two weeks in Tarbela during which the troops demonstrated anti-terror skills, said ISPR.

The two-week-long exercise was focused on the exchange of experiences of counterterrorism operations between the two armed forces. Russian ambassador to Pakistan, IG training and other military officers were present in the concluding ceremony, it added.

Earlier on November 15, the joint military exercise between Pakistan Army and Russian troops, Druzhba-V, was continued at Tarbela, according to the ISPR.

#Pakistan – Russian Federation Special Forces practicing drills & procedures for hostage rescue, cordon & search operations, heli rappelling and sky diving as part of #DRUZHBA-V pic.twitter.com/IA5DP7ena7 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 15, 2020

The director-general of the military’s media wing had tweeted a video showing Pakistan and Russian Federation Special Forces troops practicing drills and procedures for hostage rescue, cordon, search operations, heli-rappelling and sky diving as part of Druzhba-V.

The joint Pakistani-Russian military exercise, codenamed Druzhba (Friendship) V, had kicked off on November 8.

