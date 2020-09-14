Web Analytics
Pakistan, S. Arabia reaffirm commitment to bolster ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Monday reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen their strategic relationship, ARY News reported.

The commitment was renewed during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir.

 

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, cooperation, regional situation and other issues were discussed in the meeting, said a spokesperson of the Foreign Office.

Read More: COAS discusses military cooperation, security with Saudi deputy defence minister

Earlier on August 18, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who was in Saudi Arabia on an official visit, had met the Kingdom’s Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.

During the meeting, they had discussed bilateral relations, matters of mutual interest, and military cooperation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing.

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt General Faiz Hameed was also present during the meeting.

Shortly after the meeting, the Saudi deputy defence minister had tweeted: “[I] Met today with my brother, H.E. General Qamar Bajwa, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff. We discussed bilateral relations, military cooperation, and our common vision for preserving regional security.”

