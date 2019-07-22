Pakistan, S.Korea agree to expand bilateral relations in trade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and South Korea have agreed to expand bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation in trade and investment sectors.

The understanding came at a meeting between Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and convener of Korea-Pak friendship group Ms. Cho Bae-sook in Islamabad today (Monday).

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Qaiser said there are vast opportunities for investment in agriculture and tourism sectors in Pakistan, and Korean investors can take benefit from these opportunities.

The incumbent government is paying special attention to the development of the agriculture sector and to promote the economy of the country, Asad Qaiser.

He stressed the need for providing every possible facility to Pakistani workers working in Korea.

Cho Bae-sook said South Korea desires to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in tourism and other social and economic sectors.

She said that Pakistan can be benefited by promoting religious tourism and it can be boosted with the rehabilitation of Gandhara civilization’s site.

