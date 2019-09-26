Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to continue joint efforts for regional peace

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will have to continuously raise voice against the Indian atrocities being committed against Kashmiri Muslims.

Talking to Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir on sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, he said eight million Muslims of occupied Jammu and Kashmir have set their eyes on the OIC, Radio Pakistan reported.

Qureshi said convening of the OIC Contact Group’s emergency meeting in Makkah after India’s illegal unilateral steps in occupied Kashmir on August 5 and raising voice for the unarmed Kashmiris was a timely step, which drew the world attention to the Kashmir issue.

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue their joint efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Earlier today, talking to his Argentinian counterpart Jorge Marcelo Faurie on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly session in New York, Qureshi said the people of occupied Kashmir have been enduring worst human rights and humanitarian conditions at the hands of the Indian occupation forces.

Both the countries exchanged views on issues of international importance and expressed satisfaction at the ongoing cooperation between the two sides at the multi-lateral forums.

