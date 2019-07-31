Pakistan, Saudi Arabia enjoy historical brotherly ties: NA speaker     

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed close religious, historic and cultural ties, ARY News reported.

Talking to Saudi Minister for Media Mr. Turki Abdulla, who called on him in Islamabad, Asad Qaiser pointed out that the two countries stood by each other in testing times and added, “Close and frequent contacts at the highest level have been the hallmark of these relations.”

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the NA speaker expressed his gratitude to custodian of the two holy mosques for his personal commitment and interest in promoting fraternal relations between the two nations and the welfare of the Pakistani community in the kingdom.

Read More: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to expand cooperation in fields of information, culture

He said that Pakistani government and people would always stand in forefront to defend any aggression intended to the holy land.

Referring to the visit of Saudi crown prince to Pakistan, Qaiser said that his visit had reinvigorated ties between both the countries. He expressed his satisfaction on the economic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The speaker also expressed special gratitude to the Saudi government for the royal decree for release of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Jails.

Matters pertaining to bilateral relations with emphasis on enhancing cooperation between the Pakistan and Saudi Arabia especially legislative bodies of the two countries were also discussed.

On the occasion, Turki Abdullah said that Saudi Arabia attaches immense importance to its relations with Pakistan and wanted to further diversify them through enhancing cooperation in diverse sectors.

He said that Saudi Arabia would always stand by its Pakistani brethren whenever needed.

Comments

comments