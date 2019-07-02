Pakistan conveys schedule for 2nd Kartarpur Corridor meeting to India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday conveyed to India that the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement for finalising the modalities of the Kartarpur Corridor and related technical issues will be held on July 14.

The meeting will take place at Wagah. The Indian side has been requested to convey the composition of its delegation, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

“Pakistan remains committed to expediting progress on the matter to ensure that the Corridor is operationalized in time for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in November 2019,” reads the statement.

Earlier, in April this year, Pakistan and India had held talks on the Kartarpur Corridor.

Technical experts from both the countries met at the Zero Point of the Kartarpur Corridor to discuss and finalise the modalities of the corridor. Various matters, including border fencing and construction of road, came under discussion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had performed the groundbreaking of the Kartarpur corridor on November 28 last year.

The corridor will give Indian pilgrims an access to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur located on the banks of Ravi river, Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev spent 18 years.

