Pakistan seeks UNSC emergency session over Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called for convening an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over India’s decision to remove special autonomous status of the disputed Kashmir territory, ARY News reported.

The letter has been handed over to the president of the security council, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quereshi said.

In a letter to the UN, Pakistan has denounced recent aggressive actions by India, saying the country “willfully undermine the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He expressed fears of massacre of the people in occupied Kashir and said India folloing a racist ideology aimed at turning its part of Kashmir from a Muslim-majority into a Hindu-majority territory.

“The Indian actions on Aug. 5, 2019 have opened the way for realization of this fascist policy objective,” Quereshi wrote.

The letter said that Pakistan will not provoke a conflict. But India should not mistake our restraint for weakness. “If India chooses to resort again to the use of force, Pakistan will be obliged to respond, in self defense, with all its capabilities,” the letter said.

He said the Security Council had an obligation “to prevent the recurrence of another Srebrenica and Rwanda,” refering genocides in Srebrenica, Bosnia in 1995 and Rwanda in 1994.

India’s BJP government abolished the autonomous status of the occupied Kashmir territory in a recent decision. Since then,telephone lines, internet and television networks have been blocked in the occupied region and there are restrictions on movement and assembly.

