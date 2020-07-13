Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over LoC ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to the Foreign Office to register a strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on July 12, injuring six civilians, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a release issued from the Foreign Office, indiscriminate and unprovoked Indian firing in Rakhchikri and Khuiratta Sectors of the Line of Control (LoC), resulted in the injuries of six innocent civilians including two women and an 11-year-old girl.

The injured civilians were residents of Kirni, Jijot Bahadar, and Jagalpal village, it said.

The foreign office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that the Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons.

“This year, India has committed 1659 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in the martyrdom of 14 people and serious injuries to 129 civilians,” said the spokesperson.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

Aisha Farooqui said that such egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

“By raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K),” the foreign office said.

She said that the Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate the incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations, and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The foreign office further said that the Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

