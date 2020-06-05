Pakistan shoots down another Indian quadcopter violating LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Friday shot down another Indian spy quadcopter after it violated Pakistan’s airspace in Khanjar sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, in this provocative act, the Indian quadcopter intruded 500 metres inside Pakistan’s territory.

#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter in Khanjar Sector along LOC.

The quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of the #LOC. This is 8th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year. pic.twitter.com/2lfhIFezod — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 5, 2020

This was the eighth Indian Quadcopter downed by Pakistani troops this year, said the ISPR.

Earlier on May 29, Pakistan Army had shot down a second Indian spy quadcopter which had intruded across the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistani territory,

According to the army’s media wing, the Indian spy drone had been shot down at Nekrun sector of the LoC for border violation and espionage.

The official Twitter of Pakistan’s Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations tweet on the matter had said: “Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter which came from Kanzalwan Sector, intruded 700 Meters on Pakistan side of LOC in Nekrun Sector.”

