Pakistan should prepare for situation after US pullout from Afghanistan: Bilawal

WASHINGTON: Chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Pakistan should prepare for possible instability in Afghanistan after US pullout from Afghanistan.

The PPP chairman was talking to journalists in Washington after addressing a gathering at the US Institute of Peace on Friday night.

He said whenever the United States needed Pakistan, “we were used (by them)”. Presently the US giving importance to Pakistan only for the sake of Afghanistan, the PPP leader said. “It is good opportunity for Pakistan to improve relations with the United States,” Bilawal said.

Bilawal Bhutto also stressed for Pakistan’s preparations to tackle likely instability in Afghanistan after pullout of US troops. He advised for planning to tackle the situation in the event of US forces withdrawal from the country.

Replying a question he said the trial of former prime minister Nawaz “not based on justice”. The PPP leader also called the incumbent government in Pakistan as ‘directionless’.

He said his party’s government in Sindh taking exemplary steps for the welfare of people.

Earlier, addressing at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, Bilawal Bhutto said Pakistan needed to strategise for the time when the American forces finally pull out of Afghanistan.

He said the solution to any conflict was reconciliation and that peace in Pakistan was directly linked to that of Afghanistan.

People’s Party leader talking on Pakistan relations with United States underscored that his country made innumerable sacrifices in the anti-terrorism war.

