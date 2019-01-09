ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler, expressing happiness over Bill Gates’s desire to invest in Pakistan’s information technology sector, said he is looking forward to “Pakistan Silicon Valley”.

“Good news coming in for #Pakistan. great that @BillGates wants to invest in IT sector. Looking forward towards ‘Pakistan Silicon Valley’!,” he said in a tweet.

Silicon Valley, in the southern San Francisco Bay Area of California, USA, is home to many start-up and global technology companies. Apple, Facebook and Google are among the most prominent

“@WHO & @gatesfoundation together with the people of pak can #EndPolio. #Germany also contributes to #Polio_Eradication,” the envoy further said.

Good news coming in for #Pakistan. great that @BillGates wants to invest in IT sector. Looking forward towards ‘Pakistan Silicon Valley’! @WHO & @gatesfoundation together with the people of pak can #EndPolio.#Germany also contributes to #Polio_Eradication pic.twitter.com/RmQoeQwuPC — Martin Kobler (@KoblerinPAK) January 9, 2019



Bill Gates, a billionaire philanthropist and founder of Microsoft, in a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Jan 8 expressed his desire for huge investment in Pakistan’s information technology sector.

In the letter, Bill Gates wrote that Microsoft could explore opportunities for investment in the country’s information technology sector.

Dr Christopher Elias, president of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, delivered the letter to the PM.

ARY News correspondent Abdul Qadir said it has been written in the letter that Gates wanted to make huge investment in Pakistan.

The letter has sought approval from PM for this purpose. Upon which, Imran Khan welcomed the good news and told that there were vast opportunities for investment in different sectors in the country, specially in IT for Microsoft.

The prime minister also thanked Bill Gates Foundation for assistance in eradication of polio.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has expressed commitment to continue efforts for polio eradication and improvement of health sector.

Comments

comments