Pakistan receives another 0.5mn doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Another Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane carrying 0.5 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China landed in Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to National Command and Operation Centre, another plane of the national flag carrier will transport another batch of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine procured from China to Pakistan on Wednesday morning.

The new consignment of Covid vaccines, bought from a Chinese company, has been shifted to the office of the federal Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) from where they will be assigned to various vaccination centers.

Today, 0.5 Million doses of SinoPharm Vaccine reached Pakistan via special PIA plane. Next tranche of 0.5 Million doses reaching in few hours from China. — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 1, 2021

Last Sunday, a special flight PK6852 transported a consignment of 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine from Beijing to Islamabad.

Pakistan has so far received 11,475,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from three countries.

The latest statistics of vaccine stocks in Pakistan has obtained by ARY News which showed that nearly 11.5 million doses have been received from three countries so far.

Sources told ARY News that the country has received stocks of vaccines developed by five companies including Sinovac, Cansino, Sinopharm, Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan launched its locally produced PakVac COVID-19 vaccine today amid the ongoing global efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

