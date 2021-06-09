Pakistan’s six districts have Corona test positivity ratio above 05 pct

ISLAMABAD: The highest test positivity ratio of Covid-19 was recorded in Gilgit at 14.29 per cent in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health sources stated on Wednesday.

According to sources, test positivity ratio of novel coronavirus has been above five percent in six districts of the country, while in three districts, the ratio is more than eight per cent.

Test positivity ratio in Karachi in last 24 hours remained 7.30 pct and in Quetta it remained 7.78 percent.

The ratio of positive tests in Muzaffarabad was recorded 9.55 pct and 3.68 percent in Mirpur in Azad Kashmir.

The ratio of COVID-19 positive tests in Hyderabad remained 2.96 pct, while it remained 2.42 pct in Multan and 1.36 pct in Lahore, sources said.

Test positivity rate in Islamabad remained 1.49 pct. 3.70 pct, in Rawalpindi, 3.28 in Abbottabad and 3.44 pct in Faisalabad, according to sources.

Charsadda, Gujrat and Jhelum districts reported zero positive cases, sources said.

According to the health ministry sources, 16 districts across the country are important with regard to the coronavirus pandemic including 08 in Punjab, seven in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two each in Sindh and Azad Kashmir and one each in Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad.

