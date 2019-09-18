Pakistan stands firm on Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Expressing solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Wednesday said that Pakistan stands firm with their Kashmiri brethren.

Addressing the National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir in Islamabad, FM Qureshi said, “The world can turn its face from Kashmir but Pakistan will never.”

He said that the entire Pakistani nation and the government stood shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren, Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will effectively present the case of Kashmiris before the upcoming session of UN General Assembly and added that his address will represent the aspirations of Pakistani and Kashmiri people.

He said, “Kashmir dispute stands internationalized today and credit for this goes to the prime minister.” On the occasion, FM Qureshi pointed out that the UN Security Council held discussions on the festering dispute after a gap of fifty four years despite Indian efforts to get it postponed.

Read More: Indian Prime Minister denied overflight access by Pakistan

He said the UNSC meeting reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance that Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and it can be resolved only through the UN charter and the UN Security Council resolutions.

EU parliament held discussion on Kashmir dispute last night in which it not only voiced concerns over the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir but also demanded the resolution of outstanding dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people, FM Qureshi added.

He said that the UN Human Rights Council at its recent meeting in Geneva also rejected the stance of India on the situation in occupied Kashmir. The foreign minister said fifty eight members of the council expressed solidarity with the statement presented by Pakistan.

FM Qureshi added “Not only Pakistan and Kashmiri people have rejected India’s 5th August illegal steps in occupied Kashmir but India is also divided on it.”

Comments

comments