Pakistan stands by Kashmiris till they achieve their goal: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Kashmir Committee of the Parliament Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday said that Pakistan stands by Kashmiris till they achieve their goal.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan, Fakhar Imam said that the incumbent government highlighted the Kashmir issue globally and added that the international community acknowledged it as a dispute.

He said, “International media has effectively highlighted Kashmir issue and it can only be resolved through plebiscite as per UN resolutions.”

Read More: AJK PM, Kashmir committee chairman welcome joint declaration of UNHRC

The chairman said that Kashmiris were being economically paralyzed by the Modi regime and added that his actions in occupied Kashmir indicated that India was trying to snatch the rights of citizenship and acquisition of land from the Kashmiris.

He said Indian regime was trying to deprive Kashmiris from their civilization and added that over 20,000 youngsters were imprisoned during the recent days.

The chairman said Indian paramilitary and other security forces were committing war crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir and over one hundred thousand Kashmiris have been martyred since 1987.

Imam said, “India has crossed all limits of injustice in occupied Kashmir and it is strange that there is total media blackout in the valley even in the 21st century and world is still silent.”

Comments

comments