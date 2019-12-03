Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Palestinian brethren: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistani nation and the government stood shoulder to shoulder with their Palestinian brethren, ARY News reported.

Addressing Palestine Solidarity Conference in Islamabad, Ghulam Sarwar said that Pakistan will to continue unwavering support to Palestinians.

Terming Israeli settlements on the West Bank illegal, the minister demanded of the United Nations and international community to help resolve the longstanding issue. He said that Islamabad backs Palestine’s stance regarding the eviction of illegal Israeli settlements.

The minister said that both the countries are bound together by historical and shared Islamic religious ties.

Read More: Pakistan condemns killing of innocent Palestinians by Israeli forces

Earlier on November 15, Pakistan had strongly condemned the killing of unarmed and innocent Palestinians in military strikes by the occupying Israeli forces.

According to a foreign office statement, Pakistan had urged the international community to act against the aggressive actions of Israeli forces, which were violating international law and international humanitarian law.

Dr Faisal had said, “Pakistan believes that a permanent solution of the Palestinian issue lies in the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous state of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its Capital.”

Comments

comments